Interstate 5 Closures for Mid-Coast Trolley Construction

Northbound Freeway Closures Will Allow for Power Line Installation

On Sunday, August 30, lane closures along northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) will be in effect from Balboa Avenue to Mission Bay Drive. The required closures will allow SDG&E crews to relocate overhead power lines for the future Balboa Avenue Trolley Station.

California Highway Patrol will direct the closures, which are scheduled to take place from 5 to 9 a.m. on Sunday. Motorists should anticipate approximately 15-minute delays.

Work is progressing steadily at the nine new Trolley stations being constructed as part of the Mid-Coast Trolley project. Once complete, the Balboa Avenue Trolley Station will include five MTS bus stops, surface parking areas with electrical vehicle charging stations, a pick-up/drop-off area, bicycle parking facilities, and a pedestrian walkway over Balboa Avenue.

*These closures are subject to change.

The Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend Blue Line Trolley service from Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego north to the University community, serving major activity centers such as Mission Bay Park, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego, and University Towne Centre. Major construction work began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in late 2021.

To learn more, visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/MidCoast.

Update on Construction Activities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Public works construction activities have been deemed essential, so we’re continuing to keep active construction projects moving during the pandemic. Protecting the health and safety of the San Diego region, including our partners, contractors, and stakeholders, is a top priority for SANDAG. Be assured that construction workers are following precautionary health measures, and we continue to monitor developments and follow all health guidance and orders.

For additional information, visit sandag.org/COVID-19.