Guy Fieri Brings ‘Flavortown’ to San Diego and across the U.S. with His First-Ever Delivery Only Restaurant

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen. As part of Chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author, and Emmy Award-winning TV host, Guy Fieri, and internationally renowned restaurateur, Robert Earl, have joined forces once again to debutAs part of Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), one of the fastest-growing virtual restaurant groups, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen is the latest celebrity-owned brand now available for online orders.

“When Robert came to me with the idea of making some of my all-time favorite real-deal menu items available in virtual kitchens across the country, I was all in,” said Fieri. “Now I get to bring Flavortown to your town!”

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen online menu was created by Fieri and includes some of his most popular dishes his fans have grown to love, including the crowd-pleasing Bacon Mac ‘N Cheeseburger and Flavortown Fries. The delivery-only menu includes a wide selection of appetizers, entrees featuring vegetarian and chicken options, burgers, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and more. The full menu can be viewed here.

S-M-Cheesesteak Egg Rolls Jalapeño Pig Poppers Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings Queso Dip with Tortillas and Buffalo Wings Burgers & Sandwiches: Real Cheezy Burger, Bacon Mac ‘N Cheeseburger, The Chicken Guy! Classic Sandwich, Morgan’s Veggie Burger, and The Crazy Cuban Sandwich

“I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with Guy for many years now, so having him join my newest venture is a natural fit,” said Robert Earl, co-founder of Virtual Dining Concepts. “With Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen, Guy’s fans across the U.S. will now be able to experience his recipes delivered straight to their door!”