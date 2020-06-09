GSA, CBP Start Phase 2A Construction at Calexico West Land Port of Entry

$191M of major improvements set for Imperial Valley facility first built in 1970s

The U.S. General Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection announced the June 15 start of Phase 2A construction at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry (LPOE), continuing essential modernization and planned expansion that replaces existing infrastructure originally built in 1974.

The $191 million modernization and expansion project will support CBP and other federal agencies mission requirements by expanding non-commercial vehicle inspection processing and inspection capacity. Upon completion in Spring 2023, the list of major improvements will include:

Construction of a new administration building

Increase vehicle secondary canopy inspection areas from nine to 16

Expand new northbound vehicle lanes from 10 to 16

Provide five new southbound vehicle lanes, inspection booths, and canopy area

Addition of a secure employee parking area

The Calexico West LPOE is the main border crossing that links the Imperial Valley (California) agricultural industry to the state of Baja California, Mexico. The port processes 15,000-20,000 northbound vehicles and 20,000 northbound pedestrians, daily.

During Phase 2A construction, travelers in vehicles should anticipate and plan for intermittent traffic impacts but, the port will remain operational during the project.

A total of $99.7 million was proposed in the Fiscal Year 2021 President’s budget request to Congress for the final Phase 2B construction of a new pedestrian processing building with an expanded number of northbound pedestrian inspection lanes, demolition of legacy facilities and significant earthwork. The planned replacement of the port will be completed once the balance of the project budget is appropriated in a future fiscal year.

Phase 1, completed in September 2018, included:

Construction of privately owned vehicle inspection facilities

New southbound vehicle lanes and bridge into Mexico

A new head house to supervise the non-commercial vehicle inspection area

On April 24, 2020, GSA awarded a construction services option under a Construction Manager as Contractor (CMc) to Hensel Phelps Construction Company.

For additional information, visit the Calexico West LPOE webpage.

U.S. General Services Administration:

“The modernization and expansion project at Calexico is good for the regional and national economy and benefits the traveling public,” said GSA’s Pacific Rim Regional Administrator Tom Scott. “Delivered in collaboration with CBP, this project phase will improve border security and add more processing facilities for the travelers in vehicles.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection:

“Modernizing our port of entry infrastructure will keep our economy moving forward and provides a secure facility that welcomes travelers to the U.S., and citizens home,” said Pete Flores, CBP’s director of field operations in San Diego. “We look forward to the next phase of construction and working together with GSA to make it happen.”