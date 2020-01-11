Department of Defense Training in San Diego

The Department of Defense, in conjunction with local and federal law enforcement,

will be conducting training in and around the greater San Diego area January 13-25. This is a planned exercise in cooperation with local authorities and is NOT in response to any current world events. The planning of this exercise has been on-going for the past several months. The exercise is expected to have minimal impact to the public.

To maintain the highest level of safety, there are no public viewing or media opportunities

planned during this event.

If any community member sees suspicious activity, they are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency and report the activity. Law enforcement personnel will be in direct contact with Department of Defense representatives to determine if the reported activity is part of the exercise.