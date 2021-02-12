Cross Border Express Update

Current travel restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19 continue to prevent B1 and B2 tourists from entering the United States. There are no travel restrictions into the U.S. for U.S. citizens or residents. Passengers traveling for essential reasons with proper documentation may also be permitted entry. Neither proof of a negative COVID-19 test nor a self-quarantine affidavit is required for CBX passengers. For more information on the current travel restrictions check the official Notification of Temporary Travel Restrictions prior to your travel.

Travel Responsibly

If you need to travel, please do so responsibly. Remember that by taking care of yourself, you help take care of those around you and combat the spread of COVID-19.

When traveling through CBX and the Tijuana International Airport, remember to comply with the important health and hygiene measures, and if possible prepare all of your documentation prior to your trip:



1. The use of a face mask is mandatory2. Make sure to keep a healthy distance from others throughout your travel process3. Make sure to wash and disinfect your hands constantly during your trip4. Use the CBX App or website to purchase your CBX tickets and prepare your travel documents prior to your trip. These actions can also help you reduce your crossing time and avoid physical contact.

For more information click here.