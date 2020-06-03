    Clairemont Planning Group Parking & Transportation Zoom Meeting

    Via the CCPG Vice Chair Nick Reed

    Hello all,

    This Thursday, we’re hosting a Parking & Transportation meeting to go over a Safe Streets proposal for the Clairemont Community being presented by a CCPG member.

    The meeting will be starting at 7pm on Zoom. Please see below for details on how to join.

    “Clairemont Community Planning Group is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

    Topic: June 4th, 2020 CCPG Parking & Transportation Subcommittee Meeting
    Time: Jun 4, 2020 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

    Join Zoom Meeting
    https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9090904782?pwd=TDhyMGk0US9CNnQ5OGk0aTI5M3BwQT09

    Meeting ID: 909 090 4782
    Password: 215902

    Dial by your location
    +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

    Meeting ID: 909 090 4782
    Password: 215902″

