Calexico West Port of Entry’s Southbound Roadway to Mexico Shifts July 30th Due to Construction

Facilitates Construction of Inspection Booths and Canopies

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced a minor modification to the temporary route that detours southbound privately owned vehicle (POVs) lanes at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry (LPOE) beginning Friday, July 30, 2021, at 3:00 a.m., until June 1, 2022. The approach to the current temporary roadway will remain the same, at the intersection of West Second Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard. However, vehicles will turn west (right) before returning to the temporary roadway. The modified temporary reroute is necessary to accommodate the construction of canopies and vehicle inspection booths on the permanent northbound POV roadway from Mexico.

During this construction phase, the temporary lane configuration will be the two easternmost lanes entering the existing southbound road, opening back to three lanes onto the bridge across the New River. The location of the return to U.S. lane will be accessible via the easternmost southbound lane just before the bridge.

Southbound POV Lanes

What: Southbound vehicle lanes will be temporarily modified at the Calexico West LPOE for 11 months.

Where: Calexico West LPOE, just south of the intersection of West Second Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Calexico, CA, 92231.

When: From Friday, July 30, 2021, 3:00 a.m. to June 2022.

The traveling public should anticipate possible delays, monitor traffic signs and reduce speeds. For more information about the Calexico West LPOE reconfiguration and expansion project, click here.