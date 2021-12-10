Bank Robbery in Kearny Mesa

Via San Diego Police Department
12/10/21 9:29am
8252 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
Kearny Mesa
Commercial Robbery
Synopsis:
Two armed black male adults robbed the California Bank and Trust. Suspects fled the scene in a dark red sport utility vehicle which was later found unoccupied. The vehicle was discovered to be a stolen vehicle.
There were no reported injuries among customers or employees. S.D.P.D. Robbery Detectives and F.B.I. Agents responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.
Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed
Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.