Bank Robbery in Kearny Mesa

Via San Diego Police Department

12/10/21 9:29am

8252 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

Kearny Mesa

Commercial Robbery

Synopsis:

Two armed black male adults robbed the California Bank and Trust. Suspects fled the scene in a dark red sport utility vehicle which was later found unoccupied. The vehicle was discovered to be a stolen vehicle.

There were no reported injuries among customers or employees. S.D.P.D. Robbery Detectives and F.B.I. Agents responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.