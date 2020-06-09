Balboa Branch Library Summer News

Dear Clairemont Community,

Congratulations to all our Clairemont Community High School Graduates! We are thinking about all of you and hoping everyone is staying safe and healthy. While the libraries are closed be sure to visit the Balboa Branch Library Facebook Page and the SDPL webpage for ongoing updates. We miss seeing our terrific library patrons and look forward to seeing you when we reopen!

Take Care and Be Well,

Balboa Branch Library Staff

Summer Reading Program – Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, and Discover! June 1-August 31, 2020

Calling San Diego residents of all ages! Sign up today for SRP and be prepared to dig below the surface and discover something new! Read 10 books or for 10 hours to collect prizes and new for this summer you can complete fun at-home activities to earn digital badges. Library Foundation Community Read-A-Thon invites you to join us in a community reading goal to read 200,000 books by the end of August. If we meet our goal, the San Diego Public Library Foundation and Intuit will donate $10,000 to support library youth programming. All you need to do is sign up for the Summer Reading Program and log your books and those books will automatically count towards the Read-A-Thon. So, let’s sign up and start reading! For more SRP details, go to https://www.sandiego.gov/public-library/kidsandteens/summerreading

The SDPL Summer Reading Club is a Facebook group where Youth Services staff from San Diego Public Library offer daily storytimes, Spanish/English storytimes with Bibliotecaria Ady, chapter-a-day read alongs, simple crafts and singalongs – for all ages. The library buildings may be closed but the fun never stops in our virtual club!

Virtual 2020 How-to Festival

The San Diego Public Library, in partnership with California Coast Credit Union, presented its 5 th Annual How-To Festival, an educational and enjoyable community event with something for everyone and for all ages! And the best part is, because this year’s event was presented virtually on May 30th with a curated collection of how-to videos created by library staff, it will therefore remain available for some time. Relax, learn and enjoy!

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten! A Literacy Program for Pre-readers!

The San Diego Public Library is pleased to offer an easy, fun and free program that puts children on the path to success. And yes, you can read 1,000 books. If you read just three books a day, you’ll reach your goal within one year. But even if you read just one book per day, you’ll reach the goal of 1,000 books in three years. To sign up online, just go to:

Contactless Pickup Service

The Library has begun providing access to SDPL materials through our limited outdoor Contactless Pickup Service at 11 designated branch locations while the library remains closed. Please refer to the link below to determine when and where you can pick up your holds – just in time for Summer Reading!

Questions? Please call the branch for assistance Monday – Friday 9:00am-5:00pm.

Balboa Branch Library

4255 Mt. Abernathy Ave.

San Diego, CA 92117

(858) 573-1390