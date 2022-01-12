ampm Market Robbed in Kearny Mesa

Via SDPD

01/12/22 3:05am

Location:

8820 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

Neighborhood:

Kearny Mesa

Type:

Robbery

Synopsis:

The suspect, a light skinned male, described as being in his late 20s early 30s, 6’1″,280lbs, wearing dark clothing and a black mask, entered the AM PM at, 8820 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. armed with a handgun. The suspect confronted the Clerk and demanded money from the register. When the Clerk hesitated, the suspect fired a round into the counter. The Clerk then complied and the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money. No one was injured during the incident. Robbery responded and will be handing.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.