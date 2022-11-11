Utility Location Work Starting on Clairemont Drive

Via City of San Diego/Pure Water San Diego

Initial Underground Utility Location Work to Begin the Week of November 14 on Clairemont Drive

Beginning the week of November 14, crews will be working on Clairemont Drive to locate utility lines in the street. Traffic control will be in place to provide crews with a safe space to work. One lane in each direction will be open to traffic, and all businesses and residents will have access to their driveways if they’re located within the work zone. Please follow the posted signage in the area for your safety.

Initial work will start at the intersection of Clairemont Drive and Erie Street, and then continue north on Clairemont Drive through Bay Park and Clairemont to the intersection of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Genesee Avenue.

This work will take approximately 4-5 weeks, and will be done during the day, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Typical noise associated with construction is to be expected.