Update on Suspicious Death in Clairemont Mesa West

Via SDPD: On December 20, 2021, just before 8:30 p.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call requesting a welfare check on a neighbor at 3600 Mount Abbey Avenue in the Clairemont Mesa West area.

Officers from Northern Division arrived at the location and contacted a disoriented elderly male in the garage. The vehicle inside the garage was running and the garage was filled with exhaust fumes. The home was also filled with the odor of natural gas.

During a check of the residence, an obviously deceased female was found inside. It was unknown when or how the female died, but she had been deceased for some time.

Due to the suspicious nature of her death, San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the incident. Although the investigation continues, detectives have no information about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.

The elderly male homeowner, a patrol sergeant and two patrol officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide exposure. The officers were all treated and released in good condition. The elderly male remained at the hospital for additional treatment.

The deceased female has been identified as 52-year-old Lisa Marrs. She was a resident of the home and the daughter of the homeowner, 84-year-old John Marrs.

Following an autopsy of Ms. Marrs, it is still not certain what caused her death, however, foul play is not suspected and she is believed to have been deceased for at least a week.

The Police Department will not make any further comment on this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.