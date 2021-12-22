University City and Eastgate Mall Construction Alert

Underground Utility Work Scheduled for Morena Northern Pipelines and Tunnels

Via City of San Diego Pure Water Project: Beginning in early January 2022, the City of San Diego will be conducting nighttime work to confirm the locations of underground utilities as part of the Morena Northern Pipelines and Tunnels project.

What to Expect:

Work is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday to Thursday and will last several weeks.

Underground utility location work will occur on Genesee Avenue from State Route 52 to Centurion Square.

This overnight work will include construction noise.

Two lane traffic will be maintained (one lane in each direction) on Genesee Avenue. For safety, lane closures around active work zones will be in place.

Additional underground utility location work is being conducted on Executive Drive from Judicial Drive to Towne Centre Drive.

call the project hotline at 833-UTC-PWSD To learn more about projects in the University City and Eastgate Mall neighborhoods, visit phase1.purewatersd.org call the project hotline at 833-UTC-PWSD . (833-882-7973) or email purewatersd@sandiego.gov