Tryouts Being Held For San Diego-Fire Rescue Lifeguards

On Thursday morning, Sept. 17, 2020, the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s (SDFD) Lifeguard Division will conduct a tryout session for applicants interested in becoming ocean and bay seasonal lifeguards.

In order to be considered for admittance into the lifeguard training program, prospective recruits must complete a 500-meter swim in less than 10 minutes. These applicants will also have the opportunity to interact with current and former SDFD lifeguards, and view some of the equipment they will use during their lifeguard careers.

“Lifeguarding in San Diego isn’t just sun and sandy beaches. Lifeguards must be physically and mentally ready to respond to an emergency at any time,” said Lifeguard Chief James Gartland. “For those who can meet the demands of the job and become a lifeguard, I guarantee they will never have a more rewarding or unique job experience.”

With more than 40 miles of oceanfront and bay shoreline to patrol throughout the city, SDFD lifeguards help keep an average of 17 million visitors safe and conduct an estimated 7,000 rescues at local beaches each year. Additionally, lifeguards manage cliff, scuba and swift water rescues, enforce boating safety regulations, and respond to emergencies involving seafaring vessels and other watercraft.

Every year, the City of San Diego employs approximately 200 seasonal lifeguards. It is anticipated that at least 30 to 40 new seasonal lifeguards will be hired by the summer of 2021.

Thursday Sept. 17, 2020

7-10 am

Ventura Cove in Mission Bay

1000 West Mission Bay Dr

San Diego (PB), 92109