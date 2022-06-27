Serious Injury Accident in Kearny Mesa

Via SDPD

06/26/22 10:53pm

Location:

9000 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

Neighborhood:

Kearny Mesa

Type:

Serious Injury Accident

Synopsis:

A 53 year old male (P1) was driving a 2021 Penske truck eastbound in the #2 eastbound lane of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. A 27 year old male (P2) was riding a 2014 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle eastbound in the #3 eastbound lane of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. The truck made a right turn in front of the motorcycle, striking the right front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with a lung contusion and multiple spinal fractures. He lost all feeling to his legs and had no blood flow below the waist.

The injuries are considered life threatening and alcohol was not a factor.

SDPD’S Traffic officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.