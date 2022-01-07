SDUSD Superintendent Search Events Postponed Due to Rise in COVID-19 Rates

Via SDUSD: Due to rising COVID-19 infection rates in our community, all activities related to the Superintendent search have been paused for the month of January. Public forums planned for the week ahead have been postponed. The State of the District Address, which was scheduled for January 18, will also be postponed.

The district will continue to keep families, employees, and school district stakeholders up to date, and will post information on the district website.

Christopher Rice-Wilson, Chair of Superintendent Search Advisory Committee, issued the following statement:

“As chair of the Superintendent Search Advisory Committee, I support and stand with the Board of Trustees in the decision to postpone the finalists introductions and public events scheduled for Monday, January 10th. Dealing with this current COVID-19 surge should be the number one priority of school and district staff. There is no need to rush this search process and endanger our school community and stakeholders. Everyone’s efforts should be focused on getting our district and community safely through yet another surge of this devastating pandemic!”

Please see the letter shared with the full search committee by Chairman Rice-Wilson.

Letter to Superintendent Search Advisory Committee Members:

Dear colleagues:

After experiencing a family outbreak of COVID-19 over the holiday break and consultation with other leaders, I recommended that the Board of Education delay the public portions of the Superintendent search process scheduled for next week. This means we will not hold the meeting with city leaders on Monday, and we will not do school-site visits with the candidates that same day. The Board of Education remains committed to holding these public events at the appropriate time, when we can once again gather together safely.

Because the public input portion of the search process is essential to its success, I have also asked the Board to delay any final decisions on finding a permanent Superintendent until such time as these public events can be held. They share our commitment to transparency and community engagement, and agreed to delay their decision for the time being.

The Board of Education also asked me to share on their behalf their incredible gratitude for your continued commitment to the search process. They recognize the many hours you have all dedicated to help get this critical decision right. I look forward to getting back in touch with you soon to share some thoughts on our next steps. In the meantime, please keep yourselves and your families safe and please feel free to reach out if there is anything you would like to discuss.

In gratitude,

Chairman Rice-Wilson