Santa Visits the Clairemont Square (1960)

Channel 8 maintains an extensive collection of early news scripts, film clips and video tapes dating back over 70 years. Barb Nielsen, who presides over this treasury, has worked at KFMB for more than 30 years. Her title is archives editor. When old footage is needed, Barb is the one to find it.

“News 8 Throwback” is a weekly feature on CBS8.com both on air and on digital platforms. Throwback stories air Thursdays during the 10:00 PM newscast and Sundays during the 5:00 PM news.

The video can be viewed online at Christmas Fun in San Diego 1960

Here are kids shopping for Christmas gifts at Louisa May Alcott School in 1969

To really get into the spirit, several more Christmas videos are available at News 8 Throwback: Christmas in San Diego from 1960 and early ’90s

One of my favorites videos is what seems to be every Channel 8 employee expressing holiday greetings to the station’s viewers: New 8 Throwback: Christmas in San Diego in the 1970s, ’80s & ’90s

