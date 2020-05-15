San Diego Mesa College Honors 2020 Scholarship Awards Recipients with Unique Online Presentation

The annual San Diego Mesa College Scholarship Awards Ceremony is a grand celebration marking the success of many Mesa students, and a time for them to celebrate their success with friends, family and other supporters. Although Mesa College and the Mesa College Foundation were disappointed to cancel the 2020 Awards Ceremony, they have provided a unique alternative, and 2020 Scholarship Awards Presentation Video.

“Every year, as the leading college of equity and excellence, Mesa College is proud to honor our scholarship recipients,” stated Dr, Pamela T. Luster, President. “In this presentation, we uniquely acknowledge our many outstanding student award recipients, along with our many generous donors and supporters.”

This year, Troy Cristobal is the winner of the Mesa Scholarship President’s Award, given annually to a deserving Mesa College student who demonstrates leadership and academic excellence in their undergraduate career. Troy is a worthy recipient on both counts, having served as team captain for Mesa’s track and field team since the spring of 2019, and set to graduate this May as an Engineering major with a cumulative 4.0 GPA.

In 2020, over 181 Mesa College students were awarded over $163,000 in scholarships, with 41 of students earning more than one award. Every year, hundreds of generous donors step forward to fund Mesa’s Scholarships, which assist students with everything from tuition to books and other necessities. This year’s presentation was also made possible by a generous donation from California Coast Credit Union, which in addition to supporting the event, provides multiple scholarships each year thorough their Cal Coast Cares Foundation.

To view a complete list of winners, visit: www.sdmesa.edu/Scholarships