San Diego Launches ‘Super’ Vaccination Site

The Vaccination Super Station will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week for healthcare workers.

UC San Diego Health, San Diego County and the San Diego Padres are teaming up to vaccinate at least 5,000 medical workers daily.

“The Vaccination Super Station increases our ability as a County to administer the vaccine to healthcare workers,” said San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher. The vaccination site is located at the Padres-controlled Tailgate Lot, an expansive space located on Imperial Avenue near Petco Park.

“We first have to vaccinate our acute healthcare personnel who are at highest risk,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D.,MPH., County public health officer. “After everyone in that group has gotten their first dose, we will move into our next priority group.” Residents and employees of skilled nursing facilities are also part of the county’s first-priority group.

The county health department is encouraging all healthcare workers to request the vaccine from their healthcare provider first, but if none are available, then they should make an appointment online at www.VaccinationSuperStationSD. com.

All who make appointments will need to present proof that they are a qualifying healthcare worker when they arrive. Acceptable forms of proof include: employee ID badge with photo or other documents, including a professional license and a photo ID, signed letter from their employer on facility letterhead and a photo ID; or, a payment stub or timesheet from their healthcare employer or in-home supportive services with a photo ID.

After receiving the vaccine, they will have to remain in their vehicles for 15 minutes to be monitored for any side effects. People who get one of the new COVID-19 vaccines will be expected to get their second shot 28 days after the first one.

“We need to get on the road to recovery and that means we need to get folks vaccinated and vaccinated now,” said Fletcher.

