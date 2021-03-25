San Diego Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cora

Name: Cora

Age: 3 years

Gender: Spayed female

Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback/German Shepherd mix

ID #: 688774

Adoption Fee: $100



Cora is a beautiful 3-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. She is an active dog that is looking to settle into your home. Cora has a lot of energy and would benefit from enrichment and mental stimulation. She can be selective about her canine friends and would not be an ideal candidate for dog parks and beaches. Cora needs to be the only dog in the home. Are you ready for Cora? She is ready for you! Make an appointment today to speak with an adoption counselor at our Oceanside Campus at sdhumane.org/adopt!

Online adoption profile: https://adopt.adopets.com/pet/6b5795b1-7e4a-461a-80c8-dc7a0274bb2f

Her adoption fee includes spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, an incentive for pet insurance from MetLife and a license for residence in the city limits of Carlsbad, Del Mar, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach or Vista.

Cora is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Oceanside Campus at 2905 San Luis Rey Road. To learn more about making her part of your family, please make an appointment at sdhumane.org/adopt or call 619-299-7012.

ADOPTION HOURS

TUESDAY-SUNDAY: 9 A.M.-6 P.M.