Rose Creek Bikeway Rolls Toward Completion

pr Over the past several months, SANDAG construction crews made significant progress constructing the Rose Creek Bikeway that runs two miles along Santa Fe Street between the cul-de-sac at the north end (south of SR 52) and the new Mission Bay Drive undercrossing (north of Garnet Avenue) in the City of San Diego. Recent construction activities included:

Roadway striping

Planting trees and groundcover

Irrigation improvements

Stormwater maintenance

Electrical work

Grading and paving

Installing curb, fences, and railing

Upcoming construction activities will include building the raised median for the bikeway on Santa Fe Street, paving the path along the creek, continued planting of trees and groundcover, habitat restoration, and the installation of lighting, signage, and other finishing touches. The bikeway is expected to be completed in spring 2021.

Stay Out of the Active Construction Zone

The Rose Creek Bikeway is still under construction. For your safety and the safety of the construction crews, we ask that you please refrain from biking or walking on the bikeway , as it is an active construction zone.

While we understand the public is eager to use the Rose Creek Bikeway, there are still ongoing construction activities at various locations throughout the week. Only authorized personnel are permitted on the bikeway.

The project is anticipated to be completed and open to the public early this year. We appreciate your patience during construction. Your safety is important to us and we appreciate your cooperation with this request.

About the Project

The Rose Creek Bikeway is part of the Coastal Rail Trail and will connect existing sections of the Rose Canyon and Rose Creek bike paths in the City of San Diego. The bikeway is being constructed as part of the Construction Manager/General Contractor agreement between SANDAG and Mid-Coast Transit Constructors in conjunction with the Mid-Coast Trolley project.

The Rose Creek Bikeway will complete a critical two-mile gap in the SANDAG Regional Bike Plan Early Action Network between points to the north such as Sorrento Valley, University City, and UC San Diego, and points to the south such as Mission Bay, Pacific Beach, Mission Valley, and Downtown San Diego. At the northern end, the new bikeway will begin at the Santa Fe Street cul-de-sac, just south of State Route 52, and connect to the existing Rose Canyon Bike Path leading to Gilman and La Jolla Colony drives. At the southern end, it will connect to the existing Rose Creek Bike Path at Damon Street and Mission Bay Drive, just a short distance north of the Mike Gotch Memorial Bridge over Rose Inlet.

Questions/Concerns? Please email GObyBIKE@sandag.org or call our toll-free bikeway construction hotline at (833) 899-BIKE / (833) 899-2453. Follow @SANDAG on Twitter for construction updates; search for #GObyBIKEsd.