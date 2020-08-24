Port of San Diego to Bring Louisiana Charlie’s to Seaport Village

As part of the Port of San Diego’s ongoing revitalization of Seaport Village, the Board of Port Commissioners has approved a lease for Louisiana Charlie’s, a southern style restaurant offering barbecue and Cajun-style food with a unique Mardi Gras-themed atmosphere.

Louisiana Charlie’s has built a successful brand and following since launching in 2014 with its location within the Shoreline Village along the Long Beach waterfront. Seaport Village will be the second Louisiana Charlie’s location.

“The Port’s goal at Seaport Village is to create a vibrant and prosperous bayfront destination for residents, visitors and the businesses that operate within it,” said Chair Ann Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “As we continue to navigate through these challenging times, we look forward to seeing new, exciting tenants like Louisiana Charlie’s on our San Diego Bay waterfront.”

“New Orleans comes to San Diego! Louisiana Charlie’s is excited to bring its flavorful melting pot of food along with a little bit of flair to Seaport Village. San Diegans will now be able to experience authentic Creole and Cajun cuisines such as Jambalaya, Gumbo, and PoBoy Sandwiches. Our seafood consists of oysters, crab legs, jumbo shrimp, clams and much more. The aromas of our smoked low and slow BBQ will be a delightful addition for beach patrons,” said Eric and Shanda Laurent, Louisiana Charlie’s.

Louisiana Charlie’s will provide indoor and outdoor dining in the center’s Carousel District. Construction is anticipated to begin as early as the end of 2020, with the opening anticipated for spring/summer of 2021.

Seaport Village, owned and operated by the Port of San Diego, has recently undergone a series of site enhancements. Notable improvements include:

Exterior painting on the property’s iconic buildings, such as Pier Café and Harbor House;

Upgraded amenities, including the Urban Beach, a picturesque seating area with Adirondack chairs facing the bayfront vista, and flexible furniture in the Lighthouse District; and

New, flourishing native plants and flora.

A buzz-worthy lineup of new tenants opening soon includes:

Seaport Market convenience store (anticipated to open September 2020);

Geppetto’s, a locally owned and operated magical world of classic toys that inspire creative play for the entire family (anticipated to open fall 2020);

Spill the Beans, a specialty coffee and bagel shop (anticipated to open fall 2020);

Influencer Boutique, a unique specialty women’s clothing and accessories boutique (anticipated to open in February 2021);

Moto Pizza, one of San Diego’s favorite pizza restaurants, serving up New York-style pizza either by the slice or an entire pie (anticipated to open in Spring 2021);

Mike Hess Brewing, one of San Diego’s first craft breweries (anticipated to open in Spring 2021); and

A “Sam the Cooking Guy” restaurant concept from Grain & Grit Collective, the group behind Carnitas Snack Shack, Little Italy Food Hall, and the Broken Yolk Café (anticipated to open in May 2021).

With on-site gatherings and events on hold until further notice, Seaport Village is continuing its community-driven content with live streams on Tuesdays and Thursdays featuring educational workshops, demonstrations and children’s story-time, as well as weekly virtual concerts and acoustic sets from San Diego’s biggest bands. Learn more about the Virtual Village and more at seaportvillage.com and follow Seaport Village on Instagram and Facebook for daily updates.

Prioritizing public health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in alignment with the State of California’s reopening guidelines, Seaport Village has implemented heightened cleaning procedures and safety measures. Throughout the property, floor markers help visitors navigate social distancing and informational signage regarding face coverings and hand washing are in place. Additionally, tables and seating are placed to ensure ample space between each individual and/or party.

Seaport Village is managed on behalf of the Port by Protea Property Management, Inc. The Port is working with RI Properties, Inc. (Retail Insite) to list and market vacant retail space.