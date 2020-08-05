New 53rd Congressional District Poll: Term Limits Could Decided Jacobs v Gomez Race

pr According to a new poll conducted by RMG Group, a majority of voters in California’s 53rd congressional district are still undecided between Sara Jacobs and Georgette Gomez, but either candidate could jump ahead by endorsing congressional term limits.

The poll, which was conducted from July 27-August 2nd, found that Jacobs currently leads Gomez by a margin of 32% to 17%, with 51% of voters undecided. But when voters were asked who they would support if one candidate backed congressional term limits, 69% said they are more likely to select the term limits candidate.

The poll found that 81% of Democratic voters in District 53 support term limits on Congress, with just 13% opposed. Overall, 76% of voters are unsure what position Jacobs and Gomez hold on term limits, creating a major opportunity for either candidate to capitalize.

The survey of 500 registered voters in California’s 53rd congressional district was conducted online by RMG Research, Inc. from July 27-August 2nd, 2020 using a representative sample to reflect the district’s population of registered voters. It has a margin of error of +/- 4.5 percentage points. RMG Research is owned and operated by Scott Rasmussen.

