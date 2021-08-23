Mid-Coast Milestone – Leaders to Take First Ride on the Mid-Coast Trolley Extension on Tuesday

Transportation leaders will take the first-ever Trolley ride on the Mid-Coast Extension of the UC San Diego Blue Line. This milestone signifies successful train testing and is one step closer to the full opening on November 21, 2021. The ride will take passengers between the new Tecolote, Clairemont, and the Balboa Avenue stations for the first time, covering the southern end of the extension.

On Saturday, August 28, the general public will be able to take the same tour as part of a special community celebration from 10am to 1pm. Information about this festival will be shared at the event and can be found on the Mid-Coast on Morena Community Appreciation Festival webpage.