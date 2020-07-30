Mesa College Offers Classes, Kits and Supplies for Students this Fall

Mesa Students can take-home a microscope or a “Box ‘O Rocks”

Mesa College still has classes available this Fall, and is also providing supplies, kits and equipment for nearly 20 academic programs to ensure that students succeed. Students taking science courses such as Biology and Zoology will have access to take-home microscopes and dissection kits, sewing machines are available for fashion classes, culinary will supply pots and pans, music students can receive guitars and keyboards, art classes will be offering pottery wheels and clay, and geology students can get rock and mineral reference sets.

“These are unprecedented times that require flexibility,” stated Dr. Pamela Luster, President. “If students were taking these courses on campus, they would have access to this equipment and these supplies, so in order to help them to succeed at home, we are providing these items for them.”

With the Fall semester starting on Aug 17, San Diego Mesa College still has multiple classes with open seating, including Art, Culinary, Math, Music, Dance, Drama, English, Multimedia, Web Development, Veterinary Technology and Political Science, with several short-term courses starting in October. All Fall 2020 classes are currently on-line or hybrid format (a few required sessions on-campus). Students can view Fall 2020 classes and are encouraged to register and enroll as soon as possible. Courses still available offer maximum flexibility for busy students, and most courses fulfill general or specific education requirements for students looking to transfer.

Mesa College is recognized for frequently having the largest number of students who earned degrees designed to transfer to the California State University system. Mesa also offers over 30 programs in Career Education, formerly known as Career Technical Education. These are majors that give students all the benefits of an education at Mesa College, but that also provide technical and occupational training that gets them ready for a job as soon as they graduate.

Registration is open now for all students. Classes are $46 a unit for California residents. Visit the sdmesa.edu/Fall webpage to learn more, view the schedule and register for classes.