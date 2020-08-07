GSA, CBP Temporarily Reroute Southbound Vehicle Traffic at Calexico West Land Port of Entry

One Year Detour Aids Inspection Booth and Canopy Construction

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are detouring southbound privately owned vehicle (POVs) lanes at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry (LPOE) beginning Monday, August 17, 2020, at 4:00 a.m., for one year. The approach to the existing and temporary roadway will remain the same, however vehicles will veer slightly east onto the temporary roadway. As of this date, vehicles will be rerouted to the temporary lanes to accommodate the construction of canopies and inspection booths on the permanent southbound POV roadway to Mexico.

Currently, there are three southbound lanes which expand into five inspection lanes leading to three lanes onto the bridge across the New River. During this construction phase, the temporary lane configuration will be the two easternmost lanes entering the existing southbound road, opening back to three lanes onto the bridge across the New River. The location of the return to U.S. lane will be accessible via the easternmost southbound lane just before the bridge.

Southbound POV Lanes

What: GSA and CBP are rerouting southbound vehicle lanes at the Calexico West LPOE for one year.

Where: Calexico West LPOE, just south of the intersection of West Second Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Calexico, CA, 92231.

When: From Monday, August 17, 2020, 4:00 a.m. to August 2021.

The traveling public should expect delays, monitor traffic signs and reduce speeds. For more information about the Calexico West LPOE reconfiguration and expansion project, click here.