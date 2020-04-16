Full Rail Closure between Oceanside and San Diego this Weekend

Progress Continues on Multiple SANDAG Rail Projects

(pr)A full rail closure will be in effect this weekend to accommodate scheduled work along the passenger and freight rail line between Oceanside and San Diego.

The scheduled closure will occur just after midnight on Saturday, April 18, through early morning on Monday, April 20.

During the rail closure, construction activities are planned for the San Diego River Double Track project, the Elvira to Morena Double Track project, and the Mid-Coast Trolley project.

The upcoming full rail closure is routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety.

This closure will affect four rail services operating on the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) coastal rail corridor: North County Transit District (NCTD), Metrolink, Amtrak, and the freight carrier BNSF.

Regular passenger rail service is scheduled to resume at 5 a.m. on Monday, April 20. Riders are encouraged to allow for more travel time as trains could be delayed in arriving at the destination.

The following work will be done during the closure:

In San Diego, ongoing construction activities are planned throughout the Mid-Coast corridor. Crews will install handrails on the San Diego River Double Track project. In February, work to double track the railway was completed, resulting in a continuous 7-mile double track segment along the southernmost portion of the LOSSAN corridor. View the project map.

Double tracking efforts also will continue along Rose Canyon on the Elvira to Morena Double Track project. Crews will perform drainage work, and shift passenger and freight train service from temporary tracks to new, permanent tracks. The temporary tracks were previously installed to accommodate Mid-Coast Trolley construction along the canyon. The Elvira to Morena Double Track project will double track the section of the LOSSAN corridor that runs between Balboa Avenue and State Route 52. View the project map.

Lastly, construction for the Mid-Coast Trolley project will continue as crews grade, landscape, perform underdrain work, position rail, install conduits, construct retaining walls, install fencing, and continue construction of the future Trolley stations. The Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley service from Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego north to the University area and is anticipated to be complete by late 2021. View the project map.

During all construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent noise and lights. Please visit GoNCTD.com, Amtrak.com, or MetrolinkTrains.com for alternate route schedules.

Update on Construction Activities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Public works construction activities have been deemed essential, so we’re continuing to keep active construction projects moving during the pandemic. Protecting the health and safety of the San Diego region, including our partners, contractors, and stakeholders, is a top priority for SANDAG. Be assured that construction workers are following precautionary health measures, and we continue to monitor developments and follow all health guidance and orders.

SANDAG offices are currently closed to the public. Our team is working remotely during this time to provide essential services, and to continue progress on critical regional projects. SANDAG will continue to monitor the development of COVID-19 in the region and follow guidance from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

For additional information, visit sandag.org/COVID-19.