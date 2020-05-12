City of San Diego to Repave One of its Busiest Streets

Reduce Traffic Prompts Mayor Faulconer to Order Repair of Main Artery to San Diego International Airport

Taking advantage of reduced traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer has ordered the repaving of the main stretch of North Harbor Drive leading to the San Diego International Airport – one of the busiest streets in the City that hasn’t received a major facelift in two decades.

Mayor Faulconer was joined by City Councilmember Mark Kersey, Chair of the Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Kimberly Becker, President and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, to announce the project.

“First impressions are important, and the first thing most people see when they come to San Diego is the bumpy ride as they leave the San Diego International Airport,” Mayor Faulconer said. “This stretch of road is so busy that there’s never really a convenient time to make repairs, so we’re taking advantage of the reduced traffic from the statewide stay-at-home order to overhaul and improve this major thoroughfare for the first time in two decades.”

Starting Monday, the City began repaving 3.3 miles along North Harbor Drive between Ash Street to Nimitz Boulevard in both directions. In addition, the project includes buffered bike lanes through striping modifications.

Traffic along North Harbor Drive has been reduced by 50 percent as a result of COVID-19, creating an opportunity to repave one of the most heavily used roads in the City. The paving project is expected to be completed in three weeks.

“Great to see this long-needed project moving forward, especially during a time when it should present minimal disruption for San Diego residents, businesses, and visitors,” said Councilmember Kersey, who also serves as a board member of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “Our infrastructure backlog was not created overnight and cannot be solved overnight, but resurfacing Harbor Drive is an important step toward rebuilding San Diego.”

North Harbor Drive serves as the main gateway from San Diego International Airport to downtown San Diego.

“During this crisis, San Diego International Airport has remained open as a critical piece of the nation’s transportation infrastructure,” said Kimberly Becker, President and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “And Harbor Drive is a critical artery helping people get to and from the airport. So we were excited to see the City moving forward with plans to rehabilitate this roadway. And we want to thank Mayor Faulconer for his leadership on this project.”