City of San Diego Seeks Public Input on Long-Awaited Sports Arena Area Redevelopment

Public Invited to View Design Concepts & Share Opinions During Virtual Open House

San Diegans can play an important role in transforming the San Diego Sports Arena area into a vibrant pedestrian and transit-oriented entertainment space for everyone to enjoy. To capture public input, a virtual open house will be held Friday, July 10, through Monday, July 20, 2020. Go to sandiego.gov/ SportsArenaOpenHouse to participate.

The interactive virtual open house will feature redevelopment design concepts for the public to review. Participants will be able to:

Watch the welcome video

View each design concept

Provide feedback based on their priorities

“This is an opportunity to redevelop and reshape the Sports Arena area for the next generation, and we want to hear what San Diegans think of the proposals under consideration,” said Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. “Revitalizing the Sports Arena is key to our future growth as a city and ensures that it remains one of San Diego’s most popular destinations for decades to come.”

Participants can share their input on housing, open space/parks/trails and paths, transit-oriented development, retail and entertainment, parking and traffic elements for the 48-acre land redevelopment project. The open house is one of several scoring factors outlined in the Sports Arena Request for Proposal and will be considered in selecting the final redevelopment design concept.

The proposed redevelopment project is in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community area, located in west-central San Diego. In 2010, the City of San Diego, in coordination with community members, developed a Community Plan which serves as a blueprint for all future development in the area.

San Diego residents and business owners are eligible to participate in the virtual open house.