Cabrillo National Monument Open Until Sunset During Summer Weekends

Cabrillo National Monument will be open until sunset on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting Friday, May 27 for Memorial Day weekend through Sunday, September 4 of Labor Day weekend. The tidepool area will be open until 30 minutes before sunset. Normal operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the tidepools closing at 4:30 p.m. These exclusive extended hours on weekends will provide increased access for visitors to enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego during sunset.

Park facilities are open, including trails, restrooms, exhibits, visitor center, park store, and the Old Point Loma Lighthouse. The theater is temporarily closed.

Junior Ranger books and badges, maps, and visitor information are available at the Cabrillo Visitor Center. The park store is operated by Cabrillo National Monument Foundation (CNMF), an official non-profit partner of the National Park Service dedicated to supporting the educational mission of Cabrillo National Monument.

Updates about current conditions are available at www.nps.gov/cabr and on social media channels. Annual park passes, day-use passes, and national park passes are available for purchase in person at the park entrance. Free passes are available for active-duty military, veterans, people with permanent disabilities, and 4th graders. Visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/cabr/ planyourvisit/fees.htm for more information.

Cabrillo National Monument is one of over four hundred units in the National Park Service system. The park is located in San Diego, California, perched on the southern end of the Point Loma peninsula more than 400 feet above the shoreline. The park offers unparalleled panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the urban skyline and mountain ranges from San Diego to Mexico. The park commemorates the voyage of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, the first European to chart the West Coast of what is now the United States. The park includes the Old Point Loma Lighthouse, illuminated in 1855, and 21 military fortifications which protected San Diego harbor in World War I and World War II. The extensive rocky intertidal area along the monument’s western boundary contains one of the best-preserved and well-studied tidepool ecosystems in Southern California. For more information, visit the park’s website.