Arrest Made in Old Town Trolley Station Homicide

Via SDPD: On January 1, 2022, just after 6:15 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call reporting that an injured male was down on the platform at the Old Town Trolley station at 4009 Taylor Street in the Old Town neighborhood.

Officers from Western Division arrived at the location and found an unresponsive male with apparent trauma to his upper body on the trolley platform. Officers assessed his injuries and pronounced him deceased at 6:23 a.m.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the incident. Detectives learned the male and suspect had just exited a southbound trolley and were walking on the platform when the suspect pushed the male into an oncoming train, without provocation. The male struck the side of a passing train, causing his injuries. The suspect fled the area on foot.

The deceased male has been identified as Martin Andara, 68, a resident of Santee.

Detectives identified Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, as the suspect in this case. Today, just after 3:00 p.m., Rukstelis was arrested without incident at 2200 Park Blvd. He will be booked into County jail for Andara’s murder. Rukstelis does not have a permanent address.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.